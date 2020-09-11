Howard Coleman -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Howard Coleman, 91, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Bishop Hayes T. Gainey is officiating.

Mr. Coleman passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the funeral home.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to his wife, Mrs. Juanita Coleman, at 803-533-1863, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.