Howard Coleman -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Howard Coleman, 91, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to his wife, Mrs. Juanita Coleman, at 803-533-1863, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

