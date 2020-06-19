Howard C. Pauling -- Cameron
0 comments

Howard C. Pauling -- Cameron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Howard C. Pauling

CAMERON -- Howard C. Pauling, 57, of 333 St. John Road, passed June 13, 2020, at the residence.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. John Wolfe presiding.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, JUne 19, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence. Friends may call at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Pauling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News