Howard C. Pauling -- Cameron

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON -- Howard C. Pauling, 57, of 333 St. John Road, passed June 13, 2020, at the residence.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. John Wolfe presiding.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, JUne 19, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence. Friends may call at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Pauling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.