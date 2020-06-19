Howard C. Pauling -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Howard C. Pauling, 57, of 333 St. John Road, passed June 13, 2020, at the residence.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. John Wolfe presiding.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, JUne 19, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Due to CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence. Friends may call at the funeral home.
