Howard '‘Buddy’ Mew Sr. -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Funeral services for Howard Albert “Buddy” Mew Sr., 79, of Blackville, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Blackville First Baptist Church, with the Dr. Thomas Terry, the Rev. Ken Frederick, the Rev. Donnie Delk, and the Rev. Billy Mew officiating. Burial will follow in Blackville Cemetery with Masonic Rites accorded.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the home of John and Amy Mew, Bannockburn Drive; call 803-816-0442 for directions. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be given to Blackville First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 217, Blackville, SC 29817, or the Blackville Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 365, Blackville, SC 29817. Buddy passed away on Monday, Dec. 13.

Born in Walterboro, he was a son of the late Albert Benjamin Mew and Norma Lee Delk Mew and was married to the late Delaine Jowers Mew. He was a member of Blackville First Baptist Church, where he previously served as a deacon and the church treasurer. Previously, he was a member of Westside Baptist Church in West Columbia, where he served as a deacon and was a bus driver for The Apple Dumpling Gang. He was a 1960 graduate of Blackville High School, attended Clemson University and Columbia Commercial College, where he earned a business certificate. For 34 years, he worked for the S.C. Budget and Control Board. Buddy was a member of the Sinclair Masonic Lodge # 154, West Columbia, and served in the S.C. National Guard for six years.

Survivors include sons, Al (Susan) Mew Jr. and their children John-Paul and Benjamin Mew of Roanoke, Va., Wilson (Kelli) Mew and their children Cody and Madi Mew of York, and John (Amy) Mew and their children Ireland, Saylor and Journey Mew of Lexington; brother, Billy (Mary Olive) Mew and a niece, Roz (Blake) Pitts and their children Lawton, Landon and Mae Lee Pitts, all of Seneca; and his loving companion, Deborah Epps of Orangeburg.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.