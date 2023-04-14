ORANGEBURG - Funeral services for Mr. Howard Allen, 66, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Union Chapel Baptist Church, Jamison Community.

Mr. Allen passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at MUSC Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

