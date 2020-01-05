{{featured_button_text}}
Hosea Johnson Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Hosea Johnson Jr., 82, of 608 Mimosa Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church, 4626 Neeses Highway, Neeses, with interment to follow in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Cope. The Rev. Rickey James is officiating.

Mr. Johnson passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

Friends may call at the residence, 608 Mimosa Drive, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

