ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Hosea Johnson, 82, of 608 Mimosa Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 608 Mimosa Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

