Horace ‘Whitemouth’ Amaker Jr. -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Horace “Whitemouth” Amaker Jr., 81, of North, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Gwen (Bernard) Jackson, 308 Palmetto Drive, North.

Friends may also call at the funeral home.

