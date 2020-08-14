You have permission to edit this article.
Horace Odom Sr. -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Mr. Horace Odom Sr., 74, of 22 Jupiter Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Ned Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Branwell.

Viewing for the public will be held on Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

