Horace Odom Sr. -- Blackville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Mr. Horace Odom Sr., 74, of 22 Jupiter Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Ned Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Branwell.

Viewing for the public will be held on Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Horace Odom, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.