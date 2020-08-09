You have permission to edit this article.
Horace Odom Sr. -- Blackville
Horace Odom Sr. -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Horace Odom Sr., 74, of 22 Jupiter Lane, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

