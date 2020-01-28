{{featured_button_text}}

COPE -- Mr. Horace Huggins, 67, of 2218 Binnicker Bridge Road, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Ms. Linda Huggins, 2218 Binnicker Bridge Road, Cope, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

