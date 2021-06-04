Horace E. Jacques -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Horace E. Jacques, 75, of 427 Fox Drive, died May 29, 2021, at Veterans Victory Nursing Home after an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com