Horace E. Jacques -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Horace E. Jacques, 75, of 427 Fox Dirve, died May 29, 2021, at Veterans Victory House Nursing Home of Walterboro following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

