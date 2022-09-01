Horace Collins -- Neeses

NEESES -- Horace Collins, 89, of Neeses, gained his wings Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, surrounded by loved ones as he left this earth and went to claim his eternal place in Heaven.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Steve Scott will be officiating. The family will receive friends and family following graveside service.

Pallbearers will be Brett Johnson, Hunter Killian, Travis Youmans, Wayne Youmans, Ronnie Barr and Dr. Alan Jolles.

Horace was born Aug. 14, 1933, in Orangeburg, to the late Mike A. Witt and Dovie C. Witt. He was raised by his aunt, the late Verna B. Collins, and his grandparents, the late Josiah Collins and Annie Godwin Collins.

Horace served his country in the South Carolina Army National Guard until his retirement as a SSG, and he always felt this time in the armed services was one of his proudest accomplishments. After, he worked at the Orangeburg County School Bus Maintenance Shop as a mechanic until his retirement in 1994. He became what many described as a "jack of all trades" through his many experiences on the job and he was generous with his many skills.

A friendly and welcoming man, Horace always offered a smile and a handshake for all who met him. Many recall his character fondly, calling Horace “humble,” “a stand-up guy,” “a friend you could count on” and “one of the good ones.” Horace may be the most remembered for his great sense of humor and love for his family. He was most naturally pictured swinging on his back porch on a sleepy Sunday afternoon, telling a gathering one of his many funny stories (his times as a SSG were among his favorite ones to share). Horace had the pleasure of being married to his first wife, the late Carolyn Y. Collins, for 47 years. Horace was predeceased by his twin brother, Harold Collins of Aiken.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Joyce U. Collins of Beaufort; daughters, Debra C. Haigler (Tommy) of Neeses, Sabrina C. Johnson (Keith) of Lexington, Glenda C. Collins of James Island. He and his first wife, Carolyn, had the great pleasure of parenting a second family including sons, Travis Youmans of Neeses, Wayne Youmans of Cordova; daughter, Carolyn Annette Gibson (Clay) of Cordova; grandchildren, Brett K. Johnson (Liz) of Seneca, Brittany Shay Killian (Hunter) of Cayce, Ty Haigler of Lexington, Layla Youmans of Orangeburg, Nikki Griffin of Cordova, Alicia Youmans of Cope, Dewayne Youmans of Orangeburg; great-grandson, Sylvan A. Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Katherine Haigler of Chapin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maude Schiffley, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

The family would like to thank all who loved our daddy and a special thanks to Kimberly Davis for her continued care, dedication, and love shown to our daddy. He was very close to his in-laws, nieces, and nephews, and he would want us all to take comfort in one of his favorite sayings: "Well, I can't do anything about that; so, that is that."

