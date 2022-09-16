Horace 'Bubba' Thomas -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Horace "Bubba" Thomas, 75, of 110 Arant Drive, died Sept. 13, 2022, at MUSC.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Rowesville.

Burial will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19, in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 2:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.