Hope Binnicker Smoak -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Hope Binnicker Smoak, 69, of Orangeburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 28, 2021.
Private services were previously held.
Hope was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late James C. Binnicker and Miriam B. Binnicker.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Emory Smoak Jr.; her daughter, Brandi Davis (Brian); son, Wesley Smoak (Carey); sister, Wanda Simpson (David); and seven grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brother, Wayne Binnicker; and special nephew, Eddie Binnicker.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, (WWW.cff.org), 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814; or HeartCry Missionary Society, P.O. Box 3506, Radford, VA 24143.
We are thankful for many people in the medical community, not limited to but including, Dr. Fulton's staff, special staff at The Oaks who assisted us and the Grove Park Hospice Team. But we are most thankful to the Lord Jesus Christ for His faithfulness to save all who will call upon His name for mercy and that will obey His commands to repent and believe. We praise God for a life that was changed by Him alone.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com. or mailed to P. O. Box 546, Bowman, SC 29018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.