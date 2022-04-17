 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hoover Wall Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Hoover Wall Sr., 89, of 733 Bramble Lane, Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Edisto Post-Acute, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his son, Apostle Shane Wall at 803-516-8289 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonfuneralhome.com.

