Hoover Wall Sr. -- Orangeburg

Hoover Wall Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Hoover Wall Sr., 89, of 733 Bramble Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Apostle Shane Wall is officiating.

Mr. Wall will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Wall passed away on Saturday, April 16, at Edisto Post-Acute, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family is not receiving guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his son, Apostle Shane Wall, at 803-516-8289 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions; a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

