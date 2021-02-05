Homer Beno Jones Sr. -- Dublin, Ga.

DUBLIN, Ga. -- Funeral services for Homer Beno Jones Sr. age 79, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at New Bethel Baptist Church, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Ken Rodgers will officiate.

Homer Jones was born Aug. 2, 1941, in Orangeburg, the son of the late J. Gary Evans Jones and Shirley Donie Crosby Jones. He served in the Navy, was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and was retired from Roger Cartage Trucking.

Mr. Jones passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Fairview Park Hospital.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Joyce Irick Jones; a son, Homer B. “Bo” Jones Jr.; three daughters, Michelle Meulman, Melinda Ojeda and Marcie Willis; a brother, Johnny L. Jones; a sister, Lorraine Jones Ayer; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in memory of Mr. Jones to the Benevolence Ministry, c/o New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 3051 GA-257, Dublin, GA 31021.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home. Stanley Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.