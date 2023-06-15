PELION—Hinchie Atkinson McGee IV, 42, passed away June 10, 2023, at his home in Pelion, SC. He was the son of the late Hinchie A. McGee III and Georgianna M. McGee.

The family will celebrate Hinchie’s life and receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

As an employee at Pyramid Construction in Columbia, SC, he was a gifted and talented framer carpenter who embraced hard work and took pride in everything he accomplished.

He is survived by his mother; two sisters, Mallory Langston (Jeff) of North Augusta and Allison McGee (Charra) of Cayce, as well as several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his two German Shepherds, Jane and Kara, his constant companions.

