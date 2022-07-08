Hilma H. Curtis -- Matthews, N.C.

MATTHEWS, N.C. -- Hilma H. Curtis, age 91, of Matthews, N.C., formerly of Denmark, S.C., passed away at her home of heart failure on June 30, 2022.

She was born in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and was married for 58 years to Alvin Charles Curtis. They had twin children. They lived in many places across two continents during a 25-year career in the Air Force, eventually settling in S.C. when her husband joined Dr. Herb Moscow as a PA for Denmark Family Practice.

She loved the town and especially everyone she knew there and was active with the garden club and with Bethel United Methodist Church. In 2019, she moved to Matthews to be closer to family.

She was a wonderful baker and homemaker, enjoyed working in her flowerbeds, and loved to entertain. She loved traveling and history and was a tourist of village churches and historical grave sites. She enjoyed reading, "Downton Abbey," going to the ballet, and listening to her beloved Viennese waltzes.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Anita Howard; and a son, Alvin Charles Jr. She leaves behind a daughter, Diana (Roswell) Ware of Matthews, N.C.; and like a daughter to her, Gudrun (Karl Heinz) Kabel of Haingrund, Germany; and nephews.

There will be a private family burial. In place of a funeral and flowers, she had requested donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Bethel UMC.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com.