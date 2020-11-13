 Skip to main content
Hillmon Ancrum -- Orangeburg
Hillmon Ancrum -- Orangeburg

Hillmon Ancrum

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Hillmon Ancrum, 94, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with entombment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. John Osborne Jr. is officiating.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to his son, Mr. Tillmon M. Ancrum, at 803-531-8897 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

