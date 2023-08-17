ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Hilliard Keitt, 76, of Orangeburg, will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Cameron. Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Keitt passed away, Monday, August 14, 2023, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, from 1:00-6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

