Hilda Verdella Hanna Matthews -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Hilda Verdella Hanna Matthews, 93, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on April 7, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home. Online condolences may be also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

