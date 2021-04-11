Hilda Verdella Hanna Matthews -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Hilda Verdella Hanna Matthews, 93, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg

will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Browning Branch Cemetery, Old Number Six Hwy, Elloree, with

the Rev. Stanley Rivers officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, that contributions be made to Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg, SC 29115/

P.O. Box 1731, Orangeburg, SC 29116; Online: https:/secure.subsplash.comi/access/FG32MT#/; or Cashapp: $wcamec1198