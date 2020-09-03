 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heyward White -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Heyward White -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Heyward White, 76, of 2473 Broughton St., Orangeburg, died suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News