Heyward White -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Heyward White, 76, of 2473 Broughton St., died suddenly Aug. 31, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com