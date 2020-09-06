 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heyward White -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Heyward White -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Heyward White

ORANGEBURG -- Heyward White, 76, of 2473 Broughton St., died suddenly Aug. 31, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News