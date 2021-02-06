Heyward Livingston Jr. -- North

NORTH -- Heyward Livingston Jr., 75, of North, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Livingston United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service and other times at the family home.

Mr. Livingston was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Harvey Heyward Livingston Sr. and the late Josephine Livingston Walls. He was a lifelong member of Livingston United Methodist Church, served on Orangeburg County Council for over 20 years, loved farming and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and a member of the North Masonic Lodge #119.

Survivors include his wife, Renee Livingston; sons, Harvey (Keely) Livingston and Adam (Hollie) Livingston; grandchildren, Sidney Livingston, Riley Livingston and Davis Livingston; sisters, JoAnne Martin, Debra (Irvin) Williams; brother, Dewitt (Jane) Livingston; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Wildon Martin.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the United Methodist Men's Club and P. Boatwright.