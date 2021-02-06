Heyward Livingston Jr. -- North

NORTH -- Heyward Livingston Jr., 75, of North, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Livingston United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service and other times at the family home.
Mr. Livingston was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Harvey Heyward Livingston Sr. and the late Josephine Livingston Walls. He was a lifelong member of Livingston United Methodist Church, served on Orangeburg County Council for over 20 years, loved farming and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and a member of the North Masonic Lodge #119.
Survivors include his wife, Renee Livingston; sons, Harvey (Keely) Livingston and Adam (Hollie) Livingston; grandchildren, Sidney Livingston, Riley Livingston and Davis Livingston; sisters, JoAnne Martin, Debra (Irvin) Williams; brother, Dewitt (Jane) Livingston; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Wildon Martin.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the United Methodist Men's Club and P. Boatwright.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Livingston United Methodist Church, 222 Westside St., Neeses, SC 29107, or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
