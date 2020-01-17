{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Hester Glivens Bookhardt, 93, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St. Peter AME Church, Cameron.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.Funeral Information:

Mrs. Bookhardt will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

Mrs. Bookhardt is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Ella G. Jenkins; her husband, Joseph Bookhardt; daughters, Sarah, Ella and Lavenia; a granddaughter, Denise; four brothers and two sisters.

Viewing for the public will held on Friday from noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cherishing Hester's precious memories are her daughters, Sarah Blanding, Carolyn Berry, Jometa (Earl) Gordon, Ella Bookhardt Moultrie and Vivian (Willie) Johnson; a stepson, Joseph Jackson and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends.

Friends may call at the residences of her daughters, Jometa Gordon, 453 Woodbine Drive, Orangeburg and Carolyn Bass, 1650 Sawaga Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. and at the funeral home. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

