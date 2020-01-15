{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Hester Bookhardt, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residences of her daughters, Jometa Gordon, 453 Woodbine Drive, Orangeburg, and Carolyn Berry, 1650 Sawaga Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m., and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

