Herta Schuster Hutto -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- On March 18, 2020, Herta Schuster Hutto, 95, entered Heaven's gates and met her Savior face to face.
Mrs. Hutto, a long-time resident of St. Matthews, was born in Germany in 1925 to Otto and Helene Schuster. Before coming to the USA, Mrs. Hutto worked as a cosmetologist in Germany. She served in the German Army as a radar reader. After World War II, she met Sgt. Paul Hutto. They were married twice, military and church weddings, Aug. 28, 1948. They were married 65 years and raised three girls. Mrs. Hutto became a naturalized citizen in 1953. She was presented the DAR American Medal in 1966 for her contribution to the community. She owned and operated Herta's Beauty Shop in St. Matthews for 20 years.
Mrs. Herta was preceeded in death by her husband, Paul Hutto, and her daughter, Rita Edwins Harris.
We celebrate her life, cherish her memory and pass on her love for God. Her children, Eris Dewitt (Charles) of Acworth, Ga., Paula Bair (Rick) of the Homestead; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private funeral in the family cemetery.
A special thank you from the family to Myra Ardis of Regency Hospice for all your support and help during Momma's illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Calhoun Baptist Church, 4318 Old State Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
