Herta Edwards -- Gastonia, N.C.

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Herta Edwards, 83, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021.

She was born May 20, 1938, in Frieung, Czechoslovakia.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service.

Family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

