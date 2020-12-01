Hermine Snider -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Hermine Snider, 62, of 77 Timber Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Elder Joseph Grant is officiating.

Ms. Snider passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of her son, Mr. Anthony Snider, 77 Timber Lane, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

