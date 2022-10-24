Herman “Teddy” Schurlknight Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Herman “Teddy” Schurlknight Jr., 77, of Orangeburg passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from immediately following the memorial service on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, concluding at 6 p.m.

Teddy was born in Charleston on Jan. 8, 1945. He was the son of the late Herman T. Schurlknight Sr. And the late Ella Baldwin Schurlknight. He was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church. Teddy worked for many years until his retirement for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural letter carrier in Cordova. He was a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Strickland Schurlknight of the home; children, Deborah (Eddie) Fogle of Columbia, Joanna Schurlknight of Johnson City, Tennessee, Tracy (Joe) Lewis of Johnson City, Tennessee; stepchildren, Mark (Brittany) Bradshaw of Cordova, Micki Bradshaw Schurlknight of Chapin, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Mouzon Schurlknight of Easley, Gary Schurlknight (Cheryl) of Cordova; sister, Judy Lackey (Richard) of Greer and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

