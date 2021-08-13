Herman Solone -- Decatur, Ga.

DECATUR, Ga. -- Graveside services for Mr. Herman Solone, 61, of Decatur, Ga., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Jimmy L. Ravenel Sr. is officiating.

Mr. Solone passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, at Harbor Grace Hospice, Atlanta.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COID-19 precautions.

