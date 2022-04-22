Herman Roeback -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Herman Roeback, 77, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Bodrick Family Cemetery, Lone Star. The Rev. Andrew Jordan is officiating.

Mr. Roeback passed away on Monday, April 18, at his residence

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions; a mask must be worn to attend funeral services

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.