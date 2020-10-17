 Skip to main content
Herman Mack -- Cartersville, Ga.
Herman Mack -- Cartersville, Ga.

Herman Mack

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- Herman Mack, 63, of Cartersville, Ga., and formerly of Bamberg, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Cartersville Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 16, in the Old Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

The family asks that all wear face masks and to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

