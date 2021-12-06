Herman L. Robinson -- Cordova

CORDIVA -- Herman L. Robinson, 74, of Cordova passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, after an extended illness.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road in Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Mr. Robinson was born on July 19, 1947, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Thomas Fields and the late Mattie Robinson. Mr. Robinson was a member of Edisto Baptist Church in Cope. He was retired from Schafer Distributing as a manager. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Tonie Robinson.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Louise Edgemon Robinson; sons, Travis Smith Robinson, James “Dustin” Robinson (Amanda); grandchildren, Lucas James Robinson, William Pierce Robinson; sisters, Mary Alice Thompson, Rosemary Gartman (Leon); brother, Thomas Robinson; sister-in-law, Becky Robinson and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Edisto Baptist Church c/o Kenneth Hughes at 3566 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, SC 29039.

