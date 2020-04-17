Herman Houser -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Herman Houser, 72, of 413 Laval Road, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020,
at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Frances Rivers officiating.
As we adhere to the COVID-19 precautions,
the graveside service will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members.
There will be no public viewing at the funeral home, however, feel free to express online condolences to the family
at info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
