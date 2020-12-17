 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herman Green Rutledge Jr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Herman Green Rutledge Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Herman Green Rutledge Jr., 62, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

A private family service will be held.

Mr. Herman was born on Nov, 23, 1958, in Tampa, Florida, the son of the late Herman G. Rutledge Sr. and the late Esther Cook Rutledge. He was predeceased by a son, John Mark Rutledge, and a brother, Lavann Cox.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Loadholt of Cordova; grandson, Austin Loadholt of Charleston; brother, Andy Rutledge (Leigh Ann) of Holly Hill; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News