Herman Earl Jones -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Herman Earl Jones, 64, of 388 Holly Hack Road, died July 5, 2021, at his residence, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Earnestine Brooks, 617 Project Road, Bowman, and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.