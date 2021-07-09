Herman Earl Jones -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Herman Earl Jones, 64, of 388 Holly Hack Road, died July 5, 2021, at his residence, following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Earnestine Stokes, 617 Project Road, Bowman, and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com