Herman Busby -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Herman Busby, 58, of 142 Fannie Mae Lane, Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

You may reach his sister, Ms. Tammye Busby at 803-614-0876 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

