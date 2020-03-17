Herman Athel Young Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Herman Athel Young Jr., 75, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Ann Lawson Young.

No formal services will be held at this time. Mr. Young's body was donated to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.

Friends and family may call at the home, 829 Barrington Drive, Orangeburg.

Athel was born Oct. 22, 1944, in Orangeburg County to the late Herman Athel Young Sr. and Dell Bruner Young. He was a graduate of Norway High School, worked at Applied Engineering Company for many years, and taught welding at OCtech. Due to illness, he retired after 26 years of doing what he dearly loved, being a pawnbroker down in Charleston.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Neeses.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years of the home, his daughter Celeste Young Robertson (Jay), and grandchildren Logan and James Thomas Robertson, all of Orangeburg; a brother, Jerry E. Young (Catherine) of Summerville; mother-in-law Latrell Bolton of North; and a great deal of nieces and nephews.