Hercules Terrell Byrd -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Hercules Terrell Byrd will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the House of Praise Non-Denominational Church, 1660 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Chapel, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway. Interment will be at Guinyard and Dwight Cemetery, 182 Tombstone Road, Bowman, SC 29018.
Services have been entrusted to Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. Masks are required at the funeral and visitation.
