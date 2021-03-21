Hercules Johnson -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- The graveside service for Mr. Hercules Johnson, 75, of Swansea, will be held at noon Monday, March 22, 2021, in Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.
He passed away Wednesday, March, 17, 2021.
Mr. Johnson was the owner of Edisto Insurance Agency in Orangeburg.
The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may call the funeral home.
