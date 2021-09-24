 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hercules Huggins Sr. -- Cameron
0 comments

Hercules Huggins Sr. -- Cameron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hercules Huggins Sr.

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mr. Hercules Huggins Sr., 74, of 63 Oakview Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Pastor John Wolfe is officiating.

Mr. Huggins passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, at Dorn VA Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News