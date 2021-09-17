Hercules Huggins Sr. -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Mr. Hercules Huggins Sr., 74, of 63 Oakview Road, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Dorn VA Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.