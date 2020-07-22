Hercules Fields Sr. -- North

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Mr. Hercules Fields Sr. peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Condolences may be sent to his wife, Mrs. Betty M. Fields, at 237 Anisa Drive, North, SC 29112.

The family has requested no visitors at this time due to the precautions and guidelines of COVID-19.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

