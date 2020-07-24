Hercules Fields Sr. -- North
0 comments

Hercules Fields Sr. -- North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hercules Fields Sr.

NORTH -- Graveside service for Mr. Hercules Fields Sr. of North will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the St. Mark United Methodist Church East Cemetery, North.

Mr. Fields passed away Sunday, July 19.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Condolences may be sent to his wife, Mrs. Betty M. Fields, at 237 Anisa Drive, North, SC 29112.

The family has requested no visitors at this time due to the precautions and guidelines of COVID-19.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Hercules Fields, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News