Hercules Fields Sr. -- North

NORTH -- Graveside service for Mr. Hercules Fields Sr. of North will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the St. Mark United Methodist Church East Cemetery, North.

Mr. Fields passed away Sunday, July 19.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Condolences may be sent to his wife, Mrs. Betty M. Fields, at 237 Anisa Drive, North, SC 29112.

The family has requested no visitors at this time due to the precautions and guidelines of COVID-19.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

